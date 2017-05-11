Police: Man assaults, robs elderly woman in her Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who assaulted and robbed an elderly woman in her Virginia Beach home, then took off in her car.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the elderly victim was in her home on Sullivan Boulevard when a man came inside. According to police, the suspect assaulted the woman and restrained her before he ran out, taking some of her belongings with him. The suspect fled in the victim’s 2007 Toyota RAV4 (pictured above). The vehicle has a Virginia license plate of KGW-7740.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his early 20s, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall with a skinny build, weighing about 130 pounds. He has short brown hair and a goatee and was last seen wearing shorts, a tee-shirt, a light-colored baseball cap and sunglasses. Police say he was also wearing white shoes with a bird on the back.

If you know anything about this crime, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

