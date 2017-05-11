Officials: Massive Oceanfront condo fire likely caused by exterior light fixture

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Fire Department says investigators have determined what may have caused a destructive two-alarm fire at the Oceanfront.

Officials said in news release Thursday that an exterior lighting fixture on the first floor likely started the May 4 fire.

The fire displaced 17 residents at the Summer’s Point Condominium, and caused heavy damage to the building. Pacific Avenue was shut down for four hours.

