Man robs Circle K in Suffolk at knifepoint

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Circle K gas station in Suffolk was robbed at knifepoint early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the convenience store located in the 800 block of West Washington Street at 1:00 a.m.

Police say a man entered the store, showed a knife and stole money from the register. The suspect took off running immediately after.

No one was hurt.

Police described the suspect as a white or very light skinned black male in his mid-20s, about 6 feet tall with an average build. He was wearing a gray Nike hoodie, a black face mask with skulls, black jogger pants, green and black gloves and sunglasses.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.