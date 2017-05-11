Man indicted in 2016 robbery at Hampton pizza shop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man accused in a July 2016 robbery at a Hampton pizza shop was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury.

Police arrested 54-year-old Brian Gale in January and charged him with several counts, including robbery, breaking and entering, discharging a firearm in an occupied building and wearing a mask in public.

Authorities say Gale entered Ricco’s Pizza July 3, 2016 through the back of the business.

Gale, who was said to have been armed and wearing a mask, allegedly pushed an employee to the floor and demanded money from the store’s owner.

Authorities say Gale fired his weapon inside the store before taking money from the cash register and fleeing the scene.

No one was injured during the incident, according to police.

Gale faces up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.