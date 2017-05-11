Official: 94K gallons of jet fuel spills at NAS Oceana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews will be working to clean up after several thousand gallons of jet fuel spilled Thursday morning at Naval Air Station Oceana.

Navy spokesman Tom Kreidel tells WAVY.com the spill was on a bulk fuel farm at the base. He says 94,000 gallons of JP5 jet fuel was spilled.

Kreidel says the spill has been contained, and the next step is for crews to cleanup. Officials will be looking to investigate how the spill happened.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department tweeted Thursday morning that London Bridge Road is closed on the northbound side at International Parkway. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

NB & SB London Bridge Rd is now SHUT down between Va Beach Blvd and International Pkwy @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 11, 2017

Dispatchers confirmed to WAVY that crews were assisting the Navy at Oceana.

It is unknown if any of the fuel spilled off the base and on to any public property.

Stay with WAVY for updates to this developing story.