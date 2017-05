PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Get down to two wheels and explore the city of Norfolk from a whole new point of view! Several events are planned to help you navigate the mermaid city’s beautiful streets and fun events!

Norfolk Bike Month

Bike To Work Week – Next Week

Bike To Work Day – Friday, May 19

Glow Ride – Friday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. – NEON District – Norfolk

Bike Rodeo, Community Rides and more Bike Month events, visit NorfolkBikeMonth.com