Herring asks feds to change policy on Medicaid cases

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s attorney general is calling on federal officials to let the states use federal funds to target more cases of abuse and neglect committed against Medicaid beneficiaries.

Attorney General Mark Herring was among more than three dozen attorneys general who requested the policy change in a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Herring’s office says Medicaid Fraud Control Units are currently only allowed to investigate and prosecute abuse and neglect cases that happen in connection with Medicaid-funded services, like nursing homes.

Herring and the other attorneys general want to be able to use federal funds to prosecute abuse and neglect of Medicaid patients in non-institutional settings, like home health care.