Health officials looking for two pit bulls that bit person in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Peninsula health officials say they are looking for two pit bulls that bit a person Tuesday in York County.

The incident reportedly happened at behind a Walmart on Rochambeau Road. Officials say the pit bulls had no collars or leashes and were retrieved by a male and female.

One of the pit bulls is described as having light brown fur, while the other is said to have dark brown fur.

Officials say the person who was bitten may have to get shots for rabies prevention if the dogs are not found. If the dogs are found, officials say they will be placed on in-home confinement for 10 days.

Call Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Environmental Health at 757-603-4277 if you know anything.