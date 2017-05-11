First sea turtle nest of 2017 season spotted at Cape Hatteras

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials at Cape Hatteras National Seashore say a Loggerhead sea turtle nest was found on the north end of Avon Village Tuesday morning.

The nest is the first spotted of the 2017 nesting season — and the earliest documented Loggerhead nest on those beaches since at least 2002, according to officials.

In a news release, officials said beach users should be aware of their surroundings because sea turtles can be difficult to spot when crawling on the beach.

Anyone driving an off-road vehicle on the beaches is being reminded to stop if they see an adult or hatchling sea turtle.