Driver charged in police chase from Norfolk to Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say the driver in a chase from Norfolk to Chesapeake Wednesday morning is now facing charges.

Kenneth St. Clair Walck, 20, was one of four people arrested following the chase.

Police say the chase started after a Norfolk Police Fugitive Squad and U.S. Marshals Task Force saw a car with five people inside who were identified as armed suspects from a previous incident.

The driver — who police identified Thursday as Walck — refused to stop and led officers on a chase into Chesapeake.

The chase ended after he lost control of the Mazda he was driving, causing the car to leave the road and hit an unoccupied car parked in a driveway.

Walck has been charged with felony eluding, felony child endangerment, reckless driving and hit and run property damage.

Police say Walck was charged with child endangerment because one of the occupants was 17 years old.

Police said Wednesday that officers were still searching for the fifth suspect.

