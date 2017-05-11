Two gunshot victims found alongside I-464 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people with gunshot wounds were found near the Downtown Tunnel in Norfolk on Thursday, police say.

Police were called to the area of Pond Lane in Chesapeake around 7:55 p.m. for a report of gunshots heard. A short time later, Norfolk police reached out to Chesapeake police saying there were two males with gunshot wounds along I-464 in Norfolk.

According to police, the two gunshot victims are believed to have been related to the call for shots heard near Pond Lane.

The victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Police were not sure of their conditions.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Officers and detectives from both Norfolk and Chesapeake are still investigating.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.