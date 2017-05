NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A crash involving a school bus was reported Thursday morning in Newport News.

Police say the accident was reported around 7:15 a.m. at Wickham and Hampton avenues.

The school bus hit an unoccupied parked vehicle on Hampton Avenue, police say. There were no students on the bus at the time.

No injuries were reported, and police say the crash remains under investigation.

