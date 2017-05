CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – State police and Chesapeake police are investigating after a car ran off the interstate overnight and landed in a retention pond.

It happened on Interstate 64 Eastbound near the 464 interchange close to the Great Bridge Blvd. overpass. Police have not said if someone was in the vehicle. Investigators closed the interstate on both sides for a while.

10 on your side’s Rico Bush is live at the scene. Look for updates on-air and on wavy.com all morning.