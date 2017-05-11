Bertie Correctional gets new administrator

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) – The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named new administrators at three state prisons, including one where a Corrections Officers was killed by an inmate, according to investigators.

John Sapper was appointed as the new administrator at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor.

For the past nine years, Sapper has served as the operations manager for the Coastal Region, overseeing 12 prisons in eastern North Carolina.

During that time, he also served as interim administrator at both Bertie and Maury Correctional Institutions.

Sapper started his corrections career in 1989 as an officer at Yadkin Correctional Center before advancing through the ranks.

He is a U.S. Army veteran, a graduate of High Point University and a graduate of the NCDPS Correctional Leadership Development Program.

Bertie Correctional Institution currently houses about 1,000 inmates in close and medium custody.

The administrator at Bertie, John Herring, transferred to Lanesboro Correctional several months ago.

Sapper replaces David Millis, who was the interim administrator.

Last month Corrections Officer Meggan Callahan was attacked and killed.

Inmate Craig Wissink is charged with first degree murder.

Other appointments: Ken Beaver will serve as the administrator at Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville and Mike Ditta is the new superintendent at New Hanover Correctional Center in Wilmington.