AMBER Alert issued for infant daughter of missing Hampton woman

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Hampton baby and her mother, who are believed to have been abducted and in extreme danger.

Virginia State Police issued the AMBER Alert for 10-month-old Chloe Johnson on Thursday night.

Chloe and her mother, 34-year-old Keir Johnson, were reported missing last week. Hampton police say the two were last seen Sunday, April 30 in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive. Johnson was heading to Buckroe Beach to take her daughter for a walk. No one has seen or heard from Keir since, which is unusual, according to her family.

In a statement issued Thursday, Hampton police say recent developments in the case led investigators to believe that Keir and Chloe were possibly abducted. The AMBER Alert does not identify an abductor. The police division said they could not provide any additional details “due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation.”

“Keir and Chloe’s family are concerned due to the length of time that has passed since they last had contact with them,” Hampton police say in the statement. “It is out of the norm for Keir to be gone for an extended amount of time and to not make contact with family or friends.”

Johnson was last seen driving a black 2013 Kia Optima with the Virginia license plate VAW2197.

The alert says Chloe is 2 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 20 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police describe Keir Johnson as being 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tee-shirt and glasses.

If you see Chloe or Keir or know anything about their disappearance, call Hampton police immediately at 757-727-6505 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.