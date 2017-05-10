Zachary Toothman expected in court for preliminary hearing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake man accused of killing his father and brother last August is expected in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

A special prosecutor assigned to the case found Zachary Toothman competent to stand trial in a February hearing — after Toothman underwent a psychological evaluation.

Prosecutor Paul Ebert, of Prince William County, was appointed earlier this year after Nancy Parr with the Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office recused herself from the case.

Police say Toothman shot his father, brother and mother at their home on Helen Avenue. His father, Chesapeake Det. Michael Toothman, and brother, Matthew Toothman both died.

His mother was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later recovered from the injuries.

Zachary Toothman is facing 11 total counts in connection with the triple shooting.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates on Wednesday’s hearing.