Work expected to begin in Duck beach nourishment project

DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — The Town of Duck says dredging is expected to begin later this month on a beach nourishment project.

In a news release Tuesday, town officials said the project is tentatively set to get underway around May 20.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is expected to use three dredges for the project, instead of just one.

The Liberty Island dredge — which was recently used in the Ocean View replenishment project — will begin at the southern end of the project, where the subline comes on shore near Widgeon Drive and will work northward, town officials said.

The other two dredges — the Dodge and Padre Island — are expected to start at the opposite end of the project site, near Ocean Bay Boulevard, working north to the end of the northern taper.

10 On Your Side has previously reported that replenishment projects in the Outer Banks had seen some delays due to budgeting as well as hurdles caused by the Federal Government.

Town officials said in Tuesday’s release that Great Lakes is expected to submit a pre-construction survey of the beach fill area within the week.

Officials and contractors for the project are scheduled to present updates and schedules for the project at a town council meeting next Wednesday, May 17, at 1 p.m.