Waterside District set for grand opening celebration tomorrow

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The new Waterside District is set to kick off its grand opening celebration Thursday.

The event is running through Saturday and will feature free concerts from Weezer and New Politics.

Waterside was packed when during a soft opening last week. The venue decided to close for three days this week to “regroup” and “make tweaks” before the grand opening.

The Elizabeth River Ferry and the Tide will be running additional service for the Waterside District’s grand opening.

The ferry will run until midnight Thursday through Saturday. It will operate every 30 minutes until 5:15 p.m., then every 15 minutes through midnight. The Tide will run every 15 minutes in the evening on Thursday until midnight. It will revert to regular hours and service Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The closest stops to Waterside are MacArthur Square or Civic Plaza.

Parking garages near Waterside will collect a $5 on-entry fee through Saturday. Cash or credit will be accepted at Waterside and Main Street garages. Fountain Park, Town Point, West Plume and Boush Street garages will be cash only.

You can find details and an in-depth schedule for the celebration on hrScene.com.