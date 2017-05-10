Wanted man arrested in Southampton County after pursuit, manhunt

BRANCHVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — A wanted man was arrested Wednesday morning in Southampton County following a pursuit and manhunt.

Around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies received a call that North Carolina Highway Patrol was chasing a vehicle on Highway 186, heading toward Virginia. The trooper stopped the pursuit at the state line. Southampton County sheriff’s deputies in the area received word that the suspect vehicle had stopped and one of the people who were in it was now walking along the highway.

Deputies found a woman, who said the driver, Michael Gene Cherry, had taken off into the woods.

The sheriff’s office says Cherry was wanted in North Carolina for two counts of assault and a federal probation violation. Investigators also determined that Cherry was a suspect in several burglaries in the Lake Gaston area. Authorities found several items in the vehicle believed to be stolen, including five watches, two boxes of jewelry a PlayStation and other electronics.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office joined Southampton deputies in their search for Cherry, which lasted throughout the night.

Cherry was taken into custody around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday by a Southampton Sheriff’s Office K-9 team. He’s being held in the Southampton County Jail with no bond.