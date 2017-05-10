Two arrested during traffic stop in Southampton County

CAPRON, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning in Southampton County during a traffic stop.

At 8:45 a.m., a Dodge Caravan was stopped for speeding. The deputy checked the driver’s information, which indicated that 24-year-old James Jackson, of Greensboro, was wanted in North Carolina for a probation violation.

The deputy ran the vehicle’s plates, which were found to have been stolen from Randolph County, North Carolina. The vehicle itself has also been reported stolen from Greensboro.

The sheriff’s office says there were four passengers in the vehicle, two of which were wanted in North Carolina for various charges. Authorities in North Carolina did not want to extradite the pair.

A woman in the vehicle, Jessica London, was found to be wanted on a failure to appear charge out of Norfolk.

Authorities say counterfeit money was found in the vehicle along with digital scales, which appeared to have drug residue on them.

London was taken to Norfolk City Jail, while Jackson is awaiting extradition in the Southampton County Jail.