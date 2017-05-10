Two 7-Eleven stores robbed at gunpoint within minutes of each other

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two 7-Eleven stores in Virginia Beach were robbed at gunpoint within minutes of each other overnight.

Police say the first robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven in the 3900 block Holland Road around 1:41 a.m. The suspect entered the store, armed with a gun and demanded money from a clerk, but was unable to get it. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

The second 7-Eleven in the 5700 block of Northampton Blvd. was robbed at 1:59 a.m. The suspect entered the store, armed with a gun, and demanded money. The suspect fled after getting some money.

No one was hurt in either robbery.

Investigators haven’t connected the two robberies yet, but are still investigating.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.