Riders begin bike tour for fallen officers in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of bicyclists began a journey Wednesday morning from Chesapeake to Washington D.C. to support fallen police officers.

The tour started early Tuesday morning in Chesapeake. It will take riders around three days to get to D.C.

Riders from around the nation will gather at the World War II Memorial and raise money for Law Enforcement United, a group that supports families of fallen officers.

The riders will honor 146 law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty last year.

A news release from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office says 400 members of the group’s Virginia division are partaking in the 250 mile trek.

In total, 700 members from 36 states are expected to participate in this year’s event, the sheriff’s office says.

Police Unity Tour 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery WAVY/LaVoy Harrell WAVY/LaVoy Harrell WAVY/LaVoy Harrell WAVY/LaVoy Harrell WAVY/LaVoy Harrell WAVY/LaVoy Harrell WAVY/LaVoy Harrell

Look for more of their amazing journey on WAVY News 10 at Midday.