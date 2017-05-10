Rep. McEachin hosting environmental justice roundtable Thursday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) is scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion Thursday morning in Chesapeake.

A news release states McEachin will meet with Pastor Jesse Featherston and members of the Chesapeake community for the discussion.

The congressman is expected to talk about creation care and the impacts of environmental issues on groups including communities of color and low-income families.

The discussion is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 11 at the Trinity Faith Centre.