Reaction to Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey

Some Twitter reaction to President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey amid the bureau’s investigation into allegations his campaign had ties to Russia.

“Comey should be immediately called to testify in an open hearing about the status of Russia/Trump investigation at the time he was fired.”

— U.S. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon

“Given the recent controversies surrounding the Director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well.”

— U.S. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina

“If we don’t get a special prosecutor, every American will rightfully suspect that the decision to fire #Comey was part of a cover-up.”

— U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, Senate minority leader

“@realDonaldTrump Didn’t you know you’re supposed to wait til Saturday night to massacre people investigating you?”

— John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chairman

“Bipartisan Congressional investigations will continue. Actively seeking additional info on President’s decision before commenting further.”

— U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-New Jersey

“This is Nixonian. Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein must immediately appoint a special prosecutor to continue the Trump/Russia investigation.”

— U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania

“FUN FACT: President Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI #FBIDirector #notNixonian”

— Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

“It’s time for Congress to get their heads out of the sand. @realDonaldTrump cannot pick the person to continue this critical investigation.”

— U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts

“I am troubled by the timing and reasoning of Director Comey’s termination.”

— U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina

“Congressional Republicans cannot possibly disagree now: the only fix to this mess is an independent commission with subpoena power.”

__ Brian Fallon, former press secretary for Hillary Clinton presidential campaign

“While the case for removal of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey laid out by Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein was thorough, his removal at this particular time will raise questions. It is essential that ongoing investigations are fulsome and free of political interference until their completion, and it is imperative that President Trump nominate a well-respected and qualified individual to lead the bureau at this critical time.”

— U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee

“Dem response should be easy–call for independent investigation, remind voters of the last POTUS to fire someone while under investigation.”

— Christina Reynolds, former communications staffer for Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.