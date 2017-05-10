Police on scene of serious motorcycle crash in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say officers are on scene of a “serious” motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach.

The accident happened at Pleasant Valley Road and Ferrell Parkway. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 4:47 p.m.

Injuries have been reported, according to dispatchers.

The eastbound lanes of Ferrell Parkway are shut down at Indian Lakes Boulevard. Traffic is being diverted. The southbound lanes of Pleasant Valley are closed at Homestead Drive.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

