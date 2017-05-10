Owner, customer of Newport News cleaners robbed at gunpoint

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are looking for whoever robbed Cho’s Cleaners.

According to police, the robbery took place on May 9 in the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue. Officers spoke with the owner, a 56-year-old Yorktown woman, who said that two suspect wearing dark blue jeans and black hoodies entered the store through the front door, pointed handguns at her and demanded cash. After taking money, both suspects robbed a 62-year-old Newport News man, a customer in the store.

There were no injuries.

Both black male suspects were described as being around 5 feet 5 inches tall, between 16 and 17-years-old and about 120 to 130 pounds.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.