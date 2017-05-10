Overnight robbery, attempted robbery under investigation in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police detectives are investigating an armed robbery as well as an attempted armed robbery that happened overnight.

The first incident happened around 1:40 a.m. at a 7-Eleven at 3964 Holland Road.

Police say someone entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot after they didn’t get any from the clerk.

Less than 20 minutes later, police an armed suspect robbed a 7-Eleven at 5756 Northampton Boulevard. No injuries were reported in either incident, police say.

Police say investigators are looking into the possibility that the two incidents are connected.

