Norview High School honors longtime coach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Norview High School community is showing support for a longtime coach after he was allegedly assaulted in Virginia Beach last week.

Former and current students paid tribute to Ken Whitley on Wednesday. He was given a Norview lifetime achievement award.

Whitley, an assistant wrestling coach and activity bus driver, says he was beaten up by a teen and his mom, Christy Joy Kieschnick, after a minor crash at Green Run High School.

Police said Kieschnick, 42, and a male juvenile were charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. Norfolk Public Schools says the juvenile was Kieschnick’s son.

Kieschnick has now filed charges against Whitley as well. Police served Whitley a citizen-obtained warrant for simple assault on Friday.

Both Whitley and Kieschnick will appear in court on June 5.