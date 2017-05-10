New details emerge in Virginia Beach shooting investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – New details revealed through court documents say two people tried to rob a man before shooting him last Tuesday in Virginia Beach.

As police continue to investigate what happened at the Premiere Office and Storage rental facility on Virginia Beach Boulevard, 10 On Your Side is getting a clearer picture of what happened.

Surveillance video obtained by WAVY News shows two men leave a vehicle parked at the back of the building. It shows the men running up and using the corner of the building as a shield. They stood there at times, while at other points they appear to be bending or kneeling over.

The video shows the men walking toward Unit #60.

A little more than a minute after being off camera, the men run back and eventually drive off in what appears to be a red SUV.

That piece of evidence may help detectives figure out who shot a man around the same time at the same place.

According to an officer’s report in a search warrant, the victim was at his storage unit Tuesday night waiting on someone to meet him to buy a laptop and an Apple watch, but that person didn’t show up. Instead, two people in masks reportedly tried to rob him. When they did, the victim took off running and heard two gunshots. At least one of the bullets hit him.

The investigator filed the warrant to search the unit for cell phones, laptops and an Apple watch which, according to the warrant, was needed to identify potential suspects.

This case is another reminder that when selling or purchasing, one should do it in a safe place. A sign at the Virginia Beach police headquarters marks one spot equipped with live video recording.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you can help solve this crime.