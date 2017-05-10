Navy SEAL pleads not guilty to possession of child pornography

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An active-duty Navy SEAL pleaded not guilty Wednesday to possession of child pornography.

Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Kyle Seerden, 31, of San Diego, faces several felony counts related to possession of child porn.

In court Wednesday, Seerden requested a trial by jury, which was set for July 11.

Last week, 10 On Your Side learned that Seerden has been under investigation previously for inappropriate contact with a minor.

His ex-wife Alica Seerden said the child “had to do a forensic interview and in one of the interviews, she told interviewers he had taken inappropriate photos of him and her together.”

The San Diego Police Department confirmed they did investigate a 2014 case involving Seerden. That case was turned over to NCIS, whose only response was, “given the current allegations, we’re not going to discuss anything concerning Mr. Seerden at this point.”

Seerden’s ex-wife said the case was closed because of insufficient evidence.

