NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot Wednesday night in Norfolk.

Police say officers were called to the 320 block of Ashlawn Drive around 9 p.m.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating. Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.