Man robbed at gunpoint in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after they a man was robbed Monday on Old Oyster Point Road.

A 22-year-old York County man told Newport News Police he was approached by two unknown black males who asked him if he had change for a specific amount of money.

He told them he did have change and all three began to walk along Hoss’s Deli towards the side of the building near the Tinee Giant gas station.

When they got to the side of the building, one of the two suspects pointed a handgun at the victim and the other one took his wallet.

The victim’s friends ran over to him during the robbery. The victim and his friends were able to run off towards their vehicle to call 911. Two of the suspects walked away towards a nearby apartment complex, but one of them returned and pointed a gun at the victim and his friends in their vehicle. As they drove away, both suspects got into a red vehicle.

The victim and his friends drove over to the Food Lion parking lot and made contact with police.

Police released surveillance pictures of the two suspects. If you recognize these men, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.