Man indicted on murder charge in 2015 death of Norfolk woman

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man was indicted on a murder charge last week in connection to the 2015 death of 20-year-old Jequil Holloway.

Chesapeake police found Holloway dead in a vehicle on Oldwood Street on Nov. 1, 2015. She had been reported missing days before.

Neal Bolden was indicted on Tuesday, May 2 for felony murder, robbery and credit card fraud for an offense dated Oct. 27, 2015.

Court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side in 2015 revealed that Norfolk police searched Bolden’s home on Nov. 1. Investigators did not say what motivated their search. Detectives arrested the man after they found a gun and charged him with possessing a gun after a prior felony conviction.

Bolden previously picked up charges of strangulation, destruction of property and simple assault against Holloway.

In court Wednesday, Bolden had a trial date set for July 6.