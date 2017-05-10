Local woman known as ‘The Purple Lady’ passes away

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman fondly known in Hampton Roads as “The Purple Lady” passed away Friday at 91-years-old.

Rachel Presha was known for her home on Route 17 which featured purple painted tree trunks and telephone poles.

Presha said purple always made her happy.

Presha suffered from advanced dementia. Her funeral is set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 14. There will be a viewing at 9 a.m. Both are at the Church of God and Saints of Christ, located at 4300 Judah Lane in Suffolk. For those who can’t make the funeral, there will be a wake from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Corprew Funeral Home at 1822 Portsmouth Boulevard in Portsmouth.