Local woman known as ‘The Purple Lady’ passes away

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman fondly known in Hampton Roads as “The Purple Lady” passed away Friday at 91-years-old.
Rachel Presha was known for her home on Route 17 which featured purple painted tree trunks and telephone poles.
Presha said purple always made her happy.
I Am Hampton Roads: Rachel Presha, “The Purple Lady”
Presha suffered from advanced dementia. Her funeral is set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 14. There will be a viewing at 9 a.m. Both are at the Church of God and Saints of Christ, located at 4300 Judah Lane in Suffolk. For those who can’t make the funeral, there will be a wake from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Corprew Funeral Home at 1822 Portsmouth Boulevard in Portsmouth.