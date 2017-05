SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle accident shut down all lanes of Interstate 664 north at the Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel on Wednesday.

The interstate has since reopened.

Crash I-664 NB at MMMBT cleared. All lanes open. 2.5 mile back-up. Take alternate route. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) May 10, 2017

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.