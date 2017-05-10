General Assembly returns $1.5 million to state budget

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s lawmakers say they are putting $1.5 million they did not spend this fiscal year back in the general fund.

GOP House Speaker William J. Howell’s office announced Monday that the General Assembly was living within its means and practicing “fiscal conservatism.”

The bulk of the returned money comes from $700,000 unspent by the Capitol Police.

Other legislative branches that returned money include $20,000 from the Committee for the Commemoration of the Centennial of Women’s Right to Vote and $38,000 from the Commission on Electric Utility Regulation.