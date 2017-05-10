Counting Kindness – Cops and Curls

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Department came together for their second annual Cops and Curls event at the downtown Norfolk Marriott. It’s a dance party and part of the city’s police community outreach initiative.

About 50 police officers served as hosts and danced the night away in a ballroom decorated with pink and white. Girls ages 6 to 12 from under served areas in Norfolk are invited to attend and the dance is meant to encourage self esteem, build positive relationships with law enforcement and to be lots of fun!

The officers wore their best uniforms and the young ladies were dolled up in fancy dresses. Each girl was given a corsage, walked a red carpet and had their picture taken to remember the special evening.