Multiple suspects in custody after police chase ends in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A police chase that ended in Chesapeake Wednesday morning resulted in multiple suspects being taken in to custody, police say.

Chesapeake police spokeswoman Kelly Elliot tells WAVY.com four suspects were taken in to custody from the chase. One suspect is still on the loose.

Elliot says the chase started as a traffic stop around 9:30 a.m. The chase was a situation that started in Norfolk and went into Chesapeake, according to Elliot.

A Chesapeake Public Schools spokesperson said multiple schools were placed on precautionary lockdown due to the investigation: Georgetown Primary School, Indian River Middle School, Indian River High School and Chesapeake Alternative School.

