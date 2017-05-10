Charges withdrawn for man arrested in peeping Tom incident at Norfolk gym

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A registered sex offender who was accused of filming women as they tanned at a Norfolk gym has had charges against him withdrawn.

Federal court documents said James Eddy III admitted to videotaping 15 to 20 women from December to January at the Planet Fitness location on E. Little Creek Road. He was charged with peeping into an occupied dwelling, but those charges were nolle prossed — which means the charges were withdrawn, but can be brought back at a later time.

Eddy is currently serving 15 months in federal prison because his supervised release was revoked back in April for a previous crime.