BB holes found in window of Newport News elementary school classroom

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police found holes that appeared to come from a BB gun in the window of an exterior classroom at B.C. Charles Elementary School.

At 4:07 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the school, located in the 700 block of Menchville Road, for a report of property damage. Police met with the school principal, who explained that one of the teachers discovered a window with multiple holes of varying size. School officials say responding officers described what he found as “BB pellets.”

The holes were found in both the outside and inside panes of glass in a window of a third grade classroom in a trailer located outside, in the back of the school.

According to police, the classroom was secured without any visible damage on Monday.

School officials say the incident happened after school.

The principal spoke with parents of students who are in the classroom, but did not do a mass notification because that’s not typical for vandalism cases.

Police are still investigating.