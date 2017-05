PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week is National Travel and Tourism week and our live audience today was here to help celebrate the many ways travel and tourism benefits locals. Tony DiFilippo, President and CEO of VisitNorfolk along with Paul Decker, lifelong Norfolk spirit squad leader joined us on the show to discuss what makes Norfolk a national destination.

Celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week

Learn more with VisitNorfolk

Call (757) 664-6620 or online at VisitNorfolkToday.com