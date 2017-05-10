Approved Portsmouth budget includes funding for Portside

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Portsmouth has approved money to revitalize Portside.

Council approved next year’s budget in meeting Tuesday night — which included $731,000 for the project.

Portsmouth planning new waterfront development at Portside

Preliminary plans for the new Portside include a 5,000 square foot open air pavilion on the half-acre site.

Part of those plans include having three enclosed vendor spaces with places for tables and chairs.

Construction could begin in the spring of 2018.