Crews to begin tearing down the American Cigar Factory in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Demolition crews are set to begin tearing down the American Cigar Factory in Norfolk Wednesday morning.

Work was initially set to begin earlier this week, but was delayed. City of Norfolk officials said Tuesday the demolition would begin between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

A judge ordered the building to be demolished after the owners failed to provide financing documents to the city for construction.

The demolition is expected to impact traffic, as East Princess Anne Road will be closed between Park Avenue and Tidewater Drive until mid-May.

Motorists can detour around the closure using the following detours via E. Virginia Beach Boulevard:

From E. Princess Anne Road at Park Avenue (heading west) Turn left at Park Avenue Turn right at E. Virginia Beach Boulevard Turn right at Tidewater Drive Arrive at E. Princess Anne Road



From E. Princess Anne Road at Tidewater Drive (heading east) Turn left at Tidewater Drive Turn right and continue into the E. Virginia Beach Boulevard loop Turn left at Park Avenue



