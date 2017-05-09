400+ officers to participate in 3-day bike ride to DC to honor the fallen

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — More than 400 members of the Virginia Division of Law Enforcement United will venture on a three-day bike ride to Washington, D.C.

The retired and active duty law enforcement officers will start their ride after an opening ceremony at 6 a.m. Wednesday at the Delta Hotel in Chesapeake.

Once in D.C., the officers will meet up with four other Law Enforcement United divisions. The five divisions of Law Enforcement United — which are made up of nearly 700 members from 36 states — will ride together into the World War II Memorial to honor the 146 law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2016.