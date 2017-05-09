Beach residents rally for more funding to fix flooding ahead of council budget vote

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council is expected to vote on the proposed budget for next year.

In the wake of Hurricane Matthew, many residents who were victims of flooding are calling on the city to put more money toward fixing flooding. Several people gathered outside Tuesday’s meeting to hold a peaceful demonstration to make their message heard.

City officials have said that fixing every stormwater project in the city would cost more than $400 million. To fund those projects, the city manage proposed to raise stormwater tax 2.5 cents. That would mean a household would pay an extra $9.00 per year.

Last week, the vice mayor suggested reallocating funds to provide an extra $1 million for stormwater improvements. That would involve taking money away from four other general government projects, including the Lynnhaven Parkway corridor improvements. Two council members — Jessica Abbott and John Moss — have also advocated to spend more on stormwater improvements sooner.

There will be a public hearing tonight ahead of council’s vote on the proposed budget. Many taking part in the demonstration tell 10 On Your Side that they plan to speak.

WAVY’s Liz Kilmer is at the meeting. Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.