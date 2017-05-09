USS Lincoln leaves Newport News shipyard on post-overhaul sea trials

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) left Newport News Shipbuilding on post-overhaul sea trials Tuesday morning.

Huntington Ingalls Industries says the Lincoln has completed overhaul and refueling.

The @aircraftcarrier Lincoln @CVN_72 is heading out for sea trials after a successful refueling and complex overhaul. #RCOH pic.twitter.com/kqpewsIyRI — Huntington Ingalls (@HIIndustries) May 9, 2017

Lincoln’s systems were modernized to support the integration of the Joint Strike Fighter (F-35) to the carrier’s air wing.

Overhaul began in March 2013. Navy officials say the key to getting the Lincoln underway again was a combination of hard work from the 3,000 crew members assigned to the ship and 4,500 shipbuilders. From 2013 through 2017, sailors amassed more than 2.5 million man-hours revitalizing the ship and its systems.

The ship departed for sea trials from the shipyard around 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Navy officials. Once trials are done, there will be a 60-day period where crews will work to correct any issues identified during sea trials.

Lincoln will be homeported in Norfolk. It arrived at Naval Station Norfolk in 2012.

USS Lincoln sea trials View as list View as gallery Open Gallery JAMES RIVER (May 9, 2017) – Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) departs Newport News Shipbuilding for sea trials. Abraham Lincoln is underway after successfully completing its mid-life refueling and complex overhaul and will spend several days conducting sea trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship’s key systems and technologies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Herbst/Released) JAMES RIVER (May 9, 2017) – Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) departs Newport News Shipbuilding for sea trials. Abraham Lincoln is underway after successfully completing its mid-life refueling and complex overhaul and will spend several days conducting sea trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship’s key systems and technologies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Herbst/Released)