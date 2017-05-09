USS Lincoln leaves Newport News shipyard on post-overhaul sea trials

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) left Newport News Shipbuilding on post-overhaul sea trials Tuesday morning.
Huntington Ingalls Industries says the Lincoln has completed overhaul and refueling.
Lincoln’s systems were modernized to support the integration of the Joint Strike Fighter (F-35) to the carrier’s air wing.
Overhaul began in March 2013. Navy officials say the key to getting the Lincoln underway again was a combination of hard work from the 3,000 crew members assigned to the ship and 4,500 shipbuilders. From 2013 through 2017, sailors amassed more than 2.5 million man-hours revitalizing the ship and its systems.
The ship departed for sea trials from the shipyard around 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Navy officials. Once trials are done, there will be a 60-day period where crews will work to correct any issues identified during sea trials.
Lincoln will be homeported in Norfolk. It arrived at Naval Station Norfolk in 2012.
USS Lincoln sea trials
USS Lincoln sea trials x
