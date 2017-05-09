Two Ahoskie men arrested after nearly 100 firearms stolen from gun shop

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Ahoskie men were arrested Monday after nearly 100 firearms went missing from a Martin County, North Carolina gun shop.

Grant Harrell and Lydell Newsome have been formally charged in federal court in connection with the April 25 burglary of Mackey’s Landing Firearms in Jamesville and an April 15 burglary at Tamz Guns & Ammo in Ahoskie, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).

Harrell and Newsome have both been charged with possession of stolen firearms and selling stolen firearms. They are being held in the Hertford County Detention Center without bond.

Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said an undercover campaign in which guns bought from the suspects matched guns stolen from the stores lead to the arrests.

The owner of Mackey’s Landing Firearms said when he was opening the store he saw light hitting the floor from a hole. The owner told deputies someone cut a hole into a rear wall of the building, then smashed the glass gun case and stole the firearms.

Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said the Ahoskie break-in happened the same way.

An incident report narrative says that the store’s owner estimates around 100 handguns were stolen from Mackey’s.

Multiple firearms were also stolen from Tamz Guns & Ammo.

Additional suspects are at large and arrests are anticipated, agents said.

Anyone with information about these crimes should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS.