‘The Spot’ community center opens its doors in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A community hub has opened its doors in Virginia Beach.

10 On Your Side first told you about “The Spot” last March. On Tuesday, a crowd gathered on its lawn to celebrate its opening.

It looks like any other home in the Lake Edward Community, but 5865 Pickering Street won’t be home for just one person.

“I think it’s going to be wonderful,” said McKinley Morgan, who lives across the street from “The Spot.” Morgan has lived in the neighborhood for 11 years and says he hopes it can be a safe haven for children.

“These kids nowadays, they don’t have any structure,” said Morgan. “They don’t have any guidance and with that, they’re going to have it.”

“The Spot” will have mentoring programs and tutoring sessions for teens and kids. They’ll be coordinated by volunteers from the Virginia Beach Community Development Corporation.

Addie Wright Thomason, Virginia Beach Community Development Corporation President and CEO, said, “What we wanted to do was create a HUB in this neighborhood that could serve as a basis for volunteers who want to do good things here.”

Thomason also said the Community Development Corporation owns and manages 80 units in that community.

“Up until this time, people that were doing these types of things had to find a site outside of the neighborhood in order to do that,” she said. “And this gives them in a place to come in the neighborhood that’s familiar to the people they’re serving.”

Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms was at Tuesday’s event, praising the teamwork that created the spot. He said, “I am proud of this community. Now, can we do better? Sure we can. Will we do better? We sure will. It will be done because of the partnership that you see right here today.”

It’s a partnership that’s impact extends beyond a renovated townhome.

“Like I said, if it keeps them off the street, I’m all for it. I love it,” said Morgan.

The Community Development Corporation says they are looking for volunteers to help with their mentoring and tutoring programs. To contact them, visit their website.