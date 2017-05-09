Superintendent of VB schools named 2018 Va. Superintendent of the Year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Aaron C. Spence was named the 2018 Virginia Superintendent of the Year by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents (VASS).

Spence was selected from a pool of eight regional finalists among Virginia’s 132 public school division superintendents.

VASS says Spence was selected for this honor, in part, because of his systematic approach to reducing inequities in achievement and discipline. VASS described his strategies as a “textbook example of leadership necessary to make large-scale changes in an organization that produce significant changes and positive results.”

Since joining Virginia Beach schools in 2014, Spence has led division-wide efforts to address the impact of poverty and to ensure that all students have access to a high-quality education. School officials say he has also directed the creation and opening of an entrepreneurship and business academy.

“To say that I am grateful for this honor is an understatement,” Dr. Spence said. “I share this award with the teachers,administrators and support staff of Virginia Beach schools who love, teach and support the 67,000 students in our schools and classrooms every day. They have embraced our work through our strategic framework, Compass to 2020, and embody our core values of putting students first and doing great work together.”

Spence began his career as a teacher in Stafford County Public Schools. He went on to serve as a principal in Henrico County and the Director of Curriculum in Chesterfield County. He worked as the chief high school officer of the Houston Independent School District and was Superintendent of Moore County Schools in North Carolina before coming to Virginia Beach in 2014. Spence is a proud graduate of Green Run High School.

As Virginia’s Superintendent of the Year, Spence is now eligible for the National Superintendent of the Year Award, which will be presented by the American Association of School Administration in February 2018.