Southampton County man charged with child neglect, assault on family member

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Southampton County man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, May 4, sheriff’s deputies received a report of a car in a ditch on Bell Road in the Ivor area. The female driver told authorities that her boyfriend, 47-year-old Steven Crawford, attacked her as she was driving, which caused her to run into the ditch.

The victim also told deputies the Crawford was drunk and had threatened to kill her if she called police. She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies found Crawford walking on Bell Road. Authorities say he was intoxicated and was arrested for being drunk in public.

Deputies searched Crawford during his arrest and found a smoking device with suspected marijuana residue in it.

As authorities investigated, they learned Crawford’s 10-year-old son was left at home alone. Crawford was further charged with child neglect, possession of marijuana and simple assault against a family member.

Crawford was released from Southampton County Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.